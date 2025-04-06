Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 5.6 %

EEM opened at $40.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

