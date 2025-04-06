Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in State Street by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 12.8% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in State Street by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 124,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in State Street by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 58,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,300. This represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $76.23 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. State Street’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

