Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the third quarter valued at about $749,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Everest Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,117,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,175.77. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of EG stock opened at $337.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $327.37 and a 52-week high of $407.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.50.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

