Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $842,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,881 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth $91,357,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 43.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,221,000 after buying an additional 973,410 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,698,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,871,000 after buying an additional 551,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,196,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,221,000 after acquiring an additional 422,213 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $60.15 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $62.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.66.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

