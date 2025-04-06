Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $868,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of IUSV opened at $83.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.88. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $100.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.3667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

