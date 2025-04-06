Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $879,000 Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of Gentherm worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 26.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 507,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 107,322 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Gentherm by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 69,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.87. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). Gentherm had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

