Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $922,000 Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMF. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 675.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 41,808 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in OneMain by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 14,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 772,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,000 after acquiring an additional 315,640 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 16.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMF opened at $40.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.02. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $58.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 98.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMF. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $157,500.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,960.79. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

