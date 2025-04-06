Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $938,000 Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 32.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $6,659,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,336.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 193,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after acquiring an additional 189,380 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $6,900,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $161,355.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,933.36. The trade was a 11.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 318,973 shares of company stock worth $29,370,872. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.23. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.53 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.74, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 514.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

