Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $974,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,691.04. The trade was a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,120.94. The trade was a 36.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $184.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $287.56.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HII. Barclays decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

