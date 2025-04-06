Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $997,000 Stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Vericel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vericel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 698.78 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.69.

Insider Activity at Vericel

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 26,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $1,217,381.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,902,662.66. The trade was a 9.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,187.50. This represents a 8.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $1,683,582. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VCEL has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Read Our Latest Report on VCEL

Vericel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.