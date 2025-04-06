Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Biogen by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $281.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.33.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,314,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,926.36. The trade was a 43.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $122.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $238.00. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.62.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

