Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 489.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Fisch sold 6,250 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $675,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,944.72. The trade was a 22.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $127,810.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,232.80. This trade represents a 14.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $113.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.17 and a one year high of $120.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.93.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also

