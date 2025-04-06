Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 344.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $227.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $221.75 and a twelve month high of $304.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.62 and a 200 day moving average of $278.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.