Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 1,510 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Snowflake by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $130.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 1.13. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $194.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.97 and a 200-day moving average of $152.40.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total value of $2,797,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 552,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,121,445. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $2,324,662.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 308,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,045,786.68. The trade was a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 491,186 shares of company stock valued at $82,353,709 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised Snowflake from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.