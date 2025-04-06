Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 5,214 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCV opened at $73.81 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1 year low of $72.83 and a 1 year high of $85.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.41 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day moving average is $82.61.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.