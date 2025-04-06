Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 727 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $84.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.92 and its 200 day moving average is $91.56. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.26 and a 12 month high of $97.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

