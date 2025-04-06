Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 67.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 160,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,401 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries Price Performance

Shares of JHX opened at $21.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.80. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JHX shares. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $45.00 price target on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JHX

About James Hardie Industries

(Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.