Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKLN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8,702.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 707,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 699,045 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 66,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 38,657 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 218,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 17,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,068.9% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $21.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

