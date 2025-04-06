Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,117 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.05% of ProShares Bitcoin ETF worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 1,090.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

ProShares Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $31.73.

About ProShares Bitcoin ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

