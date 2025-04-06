Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $230,624,000 after buying an additional 23,832 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 122,494 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 555,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,153,000 after purchasing an additional 120,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 394,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,680,000 after purchasing an additional 82,843 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KWR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $106.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $104.25 and a 12 month high of $201.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.67 and its 200 day moving average is $147.32.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.29). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $444.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Articles

