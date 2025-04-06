Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HYT opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $10.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

