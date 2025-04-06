Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 269 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in NetEase by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTES. Benchmark raised their price objective on NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $82.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

NetEase Price Performance

NASDAQ NTES opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.62. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.85 and a 52-week high of $110.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.16 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 28.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 76.45%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

See Also

