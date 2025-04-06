Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 364 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 401.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 761.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 1,347.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2,005.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Universal Display Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $113.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.44. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $109.66 and a 52 week high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $162.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.