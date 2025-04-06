Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 3,651 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,784,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,997,000 after purchasing an additional 270,102 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,595,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Cameco by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,393,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,433,000 after buying an additional 1,193,266 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Cameco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,156,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,821,000 after buying an additional 32,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cameco by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,132,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,592,000 after acquiring an additional 547,793 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Glj Research upped their target price on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on Cameco in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Cameco Stock Down 7.6 %

Cameco stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 134.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average of $50.32. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $62.55.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.