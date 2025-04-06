Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 3,857 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 567.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

MOD stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $64.79 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.19.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, Director William A. Wulfsohn bought 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.43 per share, for a total transaction of $200,957.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,012.11. This trade represents a 53.30 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

