Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 424 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

LOPE stock opened at $167.21 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.37.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $292.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.62 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 21.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

