Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 691 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,639 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 104.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 30,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 13.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 751,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,885,000 after acquiring an additional 87,914 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 7.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $63.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.57. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $60.95 and a 12-month high of $80.17. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4972 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.80%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

