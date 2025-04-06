Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Holdings Decreased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Papa Johns International were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Papa Johns International by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Papa Johns International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Papa Johns International by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa Johns International during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

Papa Johns International Stock Down 11.4 %

Shares of Papa Johns International stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $64.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.06.

Papa Johns International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is 73.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Northcoast Research raised Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Papa Johns International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa Johns International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PZZA

Papa Johns International Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.