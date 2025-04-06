Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 122640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $4.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Paramount Group Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $865.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.41 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,019.80. This trade represents a 1.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 806.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 226.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Further Reading

