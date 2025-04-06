Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 1,001 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,792,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,319,000 after acquiring an additional 133,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,769,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,097,000 after purchasing an additional 222,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,617,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,865,000 after buying an additional 223,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,464,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,037,000 after buying an additional 926,208 shares during the period.

NYSE:FND opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $126.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FND shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

