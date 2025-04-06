Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 1,026 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $95.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $94.46 and a twelve month high of $145.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.78 and its 200-day moving average is $125.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.07). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total transaction of $193,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,891.44. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 839 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.08, for a total value of $114,171.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,804.48. This represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,172 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,861 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNX

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.