Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 19,320 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.05% of Burford Capital worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 269,928 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth $7,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Burford Capital by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,429,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after buying an additional 63,346 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Burford Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Bogart sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $1,314,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,606,422.85. This trade represents a 16.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Aviva O. Will sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 310,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,403.19. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,305 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Shares of BUR stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 15.75 and a quick ratio of 15.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. Burford Capital Limited has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $16.77. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.38 million. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 34.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burford Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

