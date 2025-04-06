Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 347 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Price Performance

FN stock opened at $171.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.89. Fabrinet has a one year low of $148.55 and a one year high of $281.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fabrinet from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.14.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

