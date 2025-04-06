Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 3,559 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in OGE Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 30,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $43.69 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $46.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

Get Our Latest Report on OGE

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.