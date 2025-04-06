Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 480 Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Tanger were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Tanger by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Tanger in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tanger in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tanger news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $404,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,056.04. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Price Performance

Tanger stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Tanger Inc. has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $37.57.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. Tanger had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 18.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.44%.

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

