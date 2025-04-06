Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 8,980 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,834 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 241,472 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter worth about $325,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter worth about $116,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 79.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 228,890 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 101,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 149.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,408 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 30,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RKLB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA

In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $36,571.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,417,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,253,644.92. The trade was a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Down 8.5 %

RKLB opened at $16.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 2.08. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. The business had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.