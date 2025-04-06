Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Boosts Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,109,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,940,000 after purchasing an additional 536,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,312,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,621,000 after buying an additional 426,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,294,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,165,000 after acquiring an additional 104,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,039,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,967,000 after acquiring an additional 463,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $48,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.28 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $182.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.01 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 226.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBRA has been the topic of several research reports. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile



Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

