Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Boosts Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,853,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,462,000 after purchasing an additional 192,221 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,810,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,460,000 after acquiring an additional 63,006 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,261,000 after acquiring an additional 972,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $104,774,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 851,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of WH stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.84. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $113.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

