Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Boosts Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,731,000. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $19,384,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $17,907,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $15,510,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at $7,590,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Trading Down 1.7 %

X stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average is $37.38. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United States Steel

About United States Steel

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.