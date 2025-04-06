Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys 1,043 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,054.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 24,407 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 482,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,213,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101,563.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 983,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,332,000 after purchasing an additional 208,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.82.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP opened at $87.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.41. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.62 and a 52 week high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $475.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.33 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Baskin Glover sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $304,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,711.65. This trade represents a 23.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total transaction of $4,552,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,446,230. The trade was a 32.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,350 shares of company stock worth $11,421,320 over the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

