Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys 1,765 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1,934.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $78.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.66 and its 200 day moving average is $96.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.01 and a 52-week high of $115.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

