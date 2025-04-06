Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys 2,000 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,507 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 675,490 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,676,000 after buying an additional 188,729 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,469 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 28,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,568,000. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Trading Down 13.8 %

Shares of AR opened at $33.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 104.47 and a beta of 3.38. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $42.63.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Williams Trading set a $48.00 price objective on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.24.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

