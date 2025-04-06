Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys 4,024 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in APi Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in APi Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in APi Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $842,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $1,898,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,046,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,724,327.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APG opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.55. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

