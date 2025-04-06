Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys 4,885 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,247,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,042,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,179,000 after purchasing an additional 765,250 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,157,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at $24,863,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 1,363.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 746,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,345,000 after buying an additional 695,109 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $35.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.01. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. Equities analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,296,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,593.23. This represents a 31.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Featured Stories

