Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys 860 Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Nova were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Nova by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Nova by 438.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Nova during the third quarter worth $967,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nova by 47.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Nova by 121.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 145,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,230,000 after acquiring an additional 79,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Nova from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Nova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Nova from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.83.

Nova Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $162.03 on Friday. Nova Ltd. has a 52 week low of $154.00 and a 52 week high of $289.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.82. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.04). Nova had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $194.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nova

(Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.