Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys 989 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 46.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 4.9 %

Allison Transmission stock opened at $86.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.95. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.49 and a twelve month high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 13.00%.

Allison Transmission announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $170,450.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,938.04. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $437,325.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. This trade represents a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

