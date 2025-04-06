Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Grows Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MORN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Morningstar from $387.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $410,329.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,130,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,495,275.46. This represents a 0.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,544 shares of company stock worth $18,770,097. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Down 7.6 %

MORN stock opened at $268.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.16. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.31 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $309.72 and a 200 day moving average of $327.16.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.81 million.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.24%.

About Morningstar

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.