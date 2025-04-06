Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Grows Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2,509.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Fluor by 244.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLR opened at $31.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average of $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $60.10.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

FLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fluor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W downgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Fluor from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

