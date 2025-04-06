Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Grows Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Penumbra by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $96,094.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,435.56. The trade was a 7.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.24, for a total value of $4,509,655.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,238.80. This represents a 23.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,236 shares of company stock valued at $31,222,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEN. Bank of America assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Penumbra from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Penumbra

Penumbra Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of PEN opened at $262.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 771.66, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $310.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $274.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $315.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.63 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.