Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Grows Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,752 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Whirlpool Price Performance
Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $85.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $79.70 and a 12 month high of $135.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
Whirlpool Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -119.45%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WHR
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Whirlpool
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.