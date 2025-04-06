Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Grows Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,752 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $85.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $79.70 and a 12 month high of $135.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -119.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WHR

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.